Live 20.00 GMT - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium headlines a seven-game Premier League slate on transfer deadline day

Tottenham announce the £25m signing of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester United continue to enjoy a low-key end to the January window

Spurs are on an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, though have been held to successive draws by Southampton and fourth-tier Newport

Alexis Sanchez is set to make his first top-flight appearance for Manchester United after debuting in the FA Cup fourth-round win at Yeovil last week

The Red Devils are also unbeaten in eight in the league and have reeled off five successive wins

Manchester United have lost only three of the last 33 league meetings between these two sides, who are locking horns at the home of English football for only the second time

The visitors won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Anthony Martial

Now 19:16 6 - Manchester United have won each of their last six games at Wembley Stadium, scoring at least twice every time. They last lost at the venue in the 2011 Champions League final (1-3 vs Barcelona). Arch. pic.twitter.com/JHQdWRnVks — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2018

3 min 19:12 Sanchez for Juan Mata, who signed a new contract extension last night, is Mourinho's only change from the side that started the last league fixture at Burnley on 20 January. Young midfielder Scott McTominay drops out of the matchday squad altogether.

6 min 19:10 Lloris and Eriksen both return for Spurs at the expense of Michel Vorm and Moussa Sissoko, who drop to the bench after starting at Southampton. Kieran Trippier replaces the injured Aurier and Rose takes a seat among the substitutes. Likewise Fernando Llorente, who had again been linked with a switch to Chelsea before the defending champions swooped to lure Olivier Giroud away from Arsenal.

11 min 19:04 Mourinho does indeed give the fans what they want... Sounds like United fans will get what they want tonight. Mourinho set to play front four of Lingard, Sanchez, Martial and Lukaku. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 31, 2018

20 min 18:55 Wembley looking particularly resplendent on this chilly January evening. Official lineups on the way in just a couple of minutes.

31 min 18:45 Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly remain long-term absentees for United, while Daley Blind has also been nursing an ankle problem amid rumours that he could join Serie A outfit Roma. Sanchez will make his top-flight debut for the club this evening.

36 min 18:40 It (hopefully) goes without saying that Lucas is not available to feature for Spurs tonight. Harry Winks and Serge Aurier remain sidelined through injury, but Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen have both recovered from illness and Danny Rose is also back in contention after a knee problem. Erik Lamela has been training after a gluteus muscle issue. Toby Alderweireld is still not quite ready to play as he continues to build match fitness following a long-term hamstring lay-off.

41 min 18:34 Spurs fans are still waiting on tenterhooks for confirmation of their first - and surely only - signing of the January window, with Brazilian winger Lucas Moura's £25m move from Paris Saint-Germain believed to now be dependent on one final piece of documentation. United, meanwhile, were always expected to enjoy a quiet last few days of the window after finally getting that Sanchez/Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal over the line. Over the last few hours they have only moved to sign teenage Czech Republic goalkeeper Matej Kovar from FC Slovacko and send midfielder Matty Willock on loan to St Johnstone after ending his stint at FC Utrecht. 21-year-old midfielder Charlie Scott has also joined Hamilton on a loan deal until the end of the season that is with a view to a permanent summer transfer.