20.00 GMT - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
- Heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium headlines a seven-game Premier League slate on transfer deadline day
- Tottenham announce the £25m signing of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester United continue to enjoy a low-key end to the January window
- Spurs are on an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, though have been held to successive draws by Southampton and fourth-tier Newport
- Alexis Sanchez is set to make his first top-flight appearance for Manchester United after debuting in the FA Cup fourth-round win at Yeovil last week
- The Red Devils are also unbeaten in eight in the league and have reeled off five successive wins
- Manchester United have lost only three of the last 33 league meetings between these two sides, who are locking horns at the home of English football for only the second time
- The visitors won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Anthony Martial
- LIVE - Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Sanchez for Juan Mata, who signed a new contract extension last night, is Mourinho's only change from the side that started the last league fixture at Burnley on 20 January.
Young midfielder Scott McTominay drops out of the matchday squad altogether.
Lloris and Eriksen both return for Spurs at the expense of Michel Vorm and Moussa Sissoko, who drop to the bench after starting at Southampton.
Kieran Trippier replaces the injured Aurier and Rose takes a seat among the substitutes. Likewise Fernando Llorente, who had again been linked with a switch to Chelsea before the defending champions swooped to lure Olivier Giroud away from Arsenal.
Mourinho does indeed give the fans what they want...
Wembley looking particularly resplendent on this chilly January evening. Official lineups on the way in just a couple of minutes.
Happy with this, Tottenham fans?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly remain long-term absentees for United, while Daley Blind has also been nursing an ankle problem amid rumours that he could join Serie A outfit Roma.
Sanchez will make his top-flight debut for the club this evening.
It (hopefully) goes without saying that Lucas is not available to feature for Spurs tonight.
Harry Winks and Serge Aurier remain sidelined through injury, but Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen have both recovered from illness and Danny Rose is also back in contention after a knee problem. Erik Lamela has been training after a gluteus muscle issue.
Toby Alderweireld is still not quite ready to play as he continues to build match fitness following a long-term hamstring lay-off.
BREAKING: Tottenham confirm the arrival of Lucas Moura
Spurs fans are still waiting on tenterhooks for confirmation of their first - and surely only - signing of the January window, with Brazilian winger Lucas Moura's £25m move from Paris Saint-Germain believed to now be dependent on one final piece of documentation.
United, meanwhile, were always expected to enjoy a quiet last few days of the window after finally getting that Sanchez/Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal over the line.
Over the last few hours they have only moved to sign teenage Czech Republic goalkeeper Matej Kovar from FC Slovacko and send midfielder Matty Willock on loan to St Johnstone after ending his stint at FC Utrecht.
21-year-old midfielder Charlie Scott has also joined Hamilton on a loan deal until the end of the season that is with a view to a permanent summer transfer.
Good evening and welcome to IBTimes UK's latest live coverage of an extremely hectic few hours in the English football calendar, where no fewer than seven Premier League matches are being staged alongside all the traditional silliness of transfer deadline day.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth is our other feature game this evening, but here we are focused solely on unquestionably the most appetising fixture of the night - the small matter of a heavyweight clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
This is only the second time that these two sides have ever locked horns at Wembley Stadium, with the Red Devils coming out on top in a penalty shootout to win the 2009 League Cup final in the only previous meeting.
While still unbeaten in eight, Tottenham's run of form has been less impressive of late after a below-par draw against relegation-threatened Southampton was followed by an awful showing away to League Two outfit Newport County in which they needed a late equaliser from Harry Kane to force an FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Liverpool's win over Huddersfield last night means that fifth-place Spurs are now five points adrift of the top four, with tonight's match followed by further tough back-to-back contests against the former and north London rivals Arsenal.
Undefeated in the league since the so-called Battle of Old Trafford on 10 December, United, still 12 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City in second, have chalked up five consecutive victories across all competitions and handed a debut to new signing Alexis Sanchez at Yeovil on Friday night.
Jose Mourinho's men have kept six straight clean sheets and amassed a formidable 16 points from their last six away matches.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates after kick-off at 20.00 GMT.