Middlesbrough will travel to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday (4 February).

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is at 5.30 pm GMT. Live TV coverage is available on BT Sport 1 and 1 HD. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day at 10.30 pm GMT on BBC One.

Overview

Tottenham are very much in the title mix and will be keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing draw in their previous game against Sunderland. Mauricio Pochettino will see two of Spurs' title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea face each other at Stamford Bridge today and senses there is an opportunity for the taking as one of the teams are bound to drop points.

The White Hart Lane outfit is in second place at the moment and can put distance between them and the Gunners, who are level on points if the latter loses to the league leaders, similarly, they can make up points if the Blues fail to win, which is the predicted result. However this will be only possible if Tottenham pick up all three points in their backyard.

The Argentine manager has problems in defence and will be without first choice defenders Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose. The former is expected to be out for at least another couple of weeks, while the latter is expected to be out for a month after suffering an injury during the game against the Black Cats. Hugo Lloris returns to the squad after missing the game against Sunderland with illness.

Middlesbrough are searching for their first Premier League win of the year with their last coming in mid-December against Swansea City. They have lost three and drawn as many since then and will be keen to pick up their first win sooner rather than later as they languish in 15th place just three points ahead of the relegation places.

Aitor Karanka is happy with his team's position at the moment, but will be aware that a few bad results can increase the pressure on his team. However, beating Spurs at their home ground will be a monumental task, but there have been bigger upsets in the past.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino [on title chances]: "The most important thing is to be ready to take the possibility if Chelsea gives the possibility. Last season, we arrived at the last game second in the table but we finished third. If the possibility was to win the league we would have missed the possibility to win the league.

All that we can do is be there if the possibility exists. If not, okay... that is one lesson we learned from last season. It is about us. If Chelsea lose, we need to make sure not another team takes our place," via BBC Sport.

Aitor Karanka: "We travel to Tottenham in a really positive frame of mind. It's another tough game against one of the best teams in the league who are genuine title contenders.

We were playing in the Championship last season and we are on the same points as Leicester today, so I am really positive looking at the table and looking at the team and their attitude," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Tottenham to win: 2/7

Middlesbrough to win: 11

Draw: 24/5

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Middlesbrough

Possible XI: Valdes; Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw; Traore, Negredo, Stuani.