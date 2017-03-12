Tottenham host a Millwall side fresh off a fifth round upset win over Premier League champions Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday (12 March) at White Hart Lane.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 2pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BBC One. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Tottenham will be looking to make the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since their 5-1 mauling against Chelsea in 2012 as they host League One side Millwall.

Spurs defeated Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in five years and are in impressive form at White Hart Lane, unbeaten at home in the Premier League. Tottenham last lost at home in the FA Cup to lower league opposition all the way back in 1975 as the north London team will be looking to seal their place at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be without Erik Lamela and Danny Rose. However, it is an otherwise healthy team with the likes of Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks getting some game time. Red hot Harry Kane is also expected to start with 10 goals in his last 12 games in all competitions.

Millwall are looking to be giant killers for the second round in a row as they visit White Hart Lane in what looks like a very uphill task. The Lions remarkably defeated Leicester at The Den with 10 men after a 90th minute winner by Cummings to reach a second semi-final in four years.

Leicester were the third Premier League team to be knocked out by Millwall this season as they look to be the first ever lower league team to knock out four top flight teams in the same season.

Neil Harris' side are boosted with the return of Steve Morison and Jed Wallace. However, former Spurs goalkeeper Jordan Archer is a doubt due to a groin injury.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino: "It is another London derby and we were watching all the games and they fully deserve to be in the quarter-finals. They were better than the Premier League teams. We are aware about that situation. We respect them. It is clear how they play, very compact, clear in their idea how they manage the game," via BBC Sport.

Neil Harris:

"I'm looking forward to it. The test in front of us speaks for itself - it's a huge fixture. Not only are we playing in an FA Cup quarter-final - the best club competition in the world - but we are also going to Tottenham Hotspur, who are a really talented side. But, we've earned the right to pit ourselves against one of the best in the country. We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (Betfair)

Tottenham to win: 2/13

2/13 Draw: 17/2

17/2 Millwall to win: 20/1

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Vorm; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Wanyama, Winks, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Alli.

Millwall

Possible XI: Archer; Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig; Onyedinma, Thompson, Williams, O'Brien; Gregory, Morison.