Tottenham vs Real Madrid
- Tottenham can qualify for the last 16 with a win.
- Harry Kane expected to return after missing Manchester United defeat through injury.
- Real Madrid also a win away from the knock-out stage.
- Zinedine Zidane's side play at Wembley for the first time.
- The 12-time winners have only one two of their last four games in all competitions.
- LIVE: Napoli vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Maribor
Spurs have arrived at Wembley. Now where is that team?
One change for the 12-time winners: the injured Raphael Varane is replaced by Nacho. Isco makes the team despite an injury concern. Kiko Casilla continues in goal.
The Real Madrid team has dropped just in time.....
Real Madrid are preparing for their first ever game at Wembley.
Team news on its way shortly, but how might both sides line up?
Tottenham hope to have Harry Kane back from a hamstring injury. Danny Rose is unlikely to be risked, and Erik Lamela remains out. Victor Wanyama is a long-term absentee.
Real Madrid are without Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal or Raphael Varane. Isco has travelled but is considered a doubt.
Bonfire Night might not be for another couple of days but expect plenty of fireworks at Wembley tonight as two of the most explosive sides in Europe go head-to-head again.
Tottenham and Real Madrid played out an engaging Champions League draw two weeks ago but now they go to battle in London. The defending champions are licking their wounds after an embarrassing defeat to Girona at the weekend, with Zinedine Zidane doing his best to play down a potential crisis.
The hosts meanwhile are expected to welcome back Harry Kane and though they have lost two in a row, Spurs have good reason to believe they can match the Spanish champions tonight. Wembley is far from the bogey ground for Mauricio Pochettino's men that it was earlier in the season.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the tie of the night in Europe on the way ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off.