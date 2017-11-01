Live Tottenham vs Real Madrid Tottenham can qualify for the last 16 with a win.

Harry Kane expected to return after missing Manchester United defeat through injury.

Real Madrid also a win away from the knock-out stage.

Zinedine Zidane's side play at Wembley for the first time.

The 12-time winners have only one two of their last four games in all competitions.

4 min 18:32 One change for the 12-time winners: the injured Raphael Varane is replaced by Nacho. Isco makes the team despite an injury concern. Kiko Casilla continues in goal.

12 min 18:24 Team news on its way shortly, but how might both sides line up? Tottenham hope to have Harry Kane back from a hamstring injury. Danny Rose is unlikely to be risked, and Erik Lamela remains out. Victor Wanyama is a long-term absentee. Real Madrid are without Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal or Raphael Varane. Isco has travelled but is considered a doubt.