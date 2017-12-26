Live Harry Kane scores 37th goal of 2017 to break Alan Shearer's record.

Tottenham can go fourth temporarily they beat Southampton.

Mauricio Pochettino managed Saints between 2013 and 2014.

Southampton have won once away from home this season.

Boxing Day schedule includes Manchester United vs Burnley and Liverpool vs Swansea.

4 min 12:48 Dele Alli involved in another controversial incident, though I think he is innocent on this occasion. He loses the ball in the corner as Southampton win it back and in his attempts to regain possession he catches Jack Stephens with a glancing elbow which leaves the youngster in pain. The movement towards Stephens looked natural however so you can't claim there was any intent there. Referee Graham Scott didn't even stop the game.

9 min 12:44 This is a dreadfully poor game, albeit we are only 13 minutes in. Both sides just feeding off the mistakes of their opponents. Dele Alli sums up that start by blazing a volley over the bar when he would have been better off bringing it down and finding a team-mate.

14 min 12:38 I don't mean to make this sound like I am targetting Fraser Forster but he is the worst goalkeeper in the Premier League. He gives Tottenham some unnecessary encouragement but palming out a Son Heung-Min cross, which Aurier turns goalwards and Hoedt clears the danger. Southampton offering possession back to Spurs in attacking positions on a regular basis and it almost leads to the opening goal as Eric Dier's effort is beaten out awkwardly by Forster. More uncertain keeping.

19 min 12:34 Hugo Lloris turns 31 today and he is into the action early as he punches away an early Southampton free-kick. Quite start as Tottenham's temporary home.

23 min 12:30 Under way at Wembley. Southampton playing in a rather nifty blue and black-striped kit.

25 min 12:27 Players out at what is a half-full Wembley. Boxing Day and this not being a blue ribbon fixture has probably hurt the attendance for this game.

30 min 12:23 So can the Premier League golden boot winner, a scorer of over half a century of goals in 2017 and seven-time hat-trick scorer this year add another achievement to what has been a superb 12 months? Harry Kane is level with Alan Shearer on 36 Premier League goals for the year and will go above the former Newcastle and Blackburn marksman if he nets in his final game of the year this afternoon. No match on New Year's Eve for Spurs, so this is Kane's last chance to take the record for himself. But can he do it?

37 min 12:15 Remember we have seven other games to get tucked into this afternoon, including Manchester United and Chelsea in action from 3pm and Liverpool hosting Swansea from 5:30pm. Assuming you haven't decided to take on the Boxing Day sales you'll struggle to have a better day than consuming all the sport.

45 min 12:07 The sun is out on this Boxing Day and Wembley looks an absolute picture.

49 min 12:04 We might get a pretty good idea who had a good Christmas, and who restrained themselves on the big day. Premier League players pay something in the region of £65,000-a-year for personal chefs to make their meals, but will they have been enlisted yesterday? Alternatively, if you're Charlie Austin who is banned for the next three games and not involved today you probably went back for seconds.

56 min 11:57 The English football schedule kicking itself in the foot again. There is either a Premier League, FA Cup third round or League Cup semi-final game live on TV on 15 of the next 16 days. Merry football Christmas. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 26, 2017

58 min 11:55 A good omen for Tottenham fans. 11 - Spurs are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games played on Boxing Day (W8 D3), since a 0-2 loss at Portsmouth in 2003. Festive. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

1 hr 11:52 Eight points seperate Tottenham from second place Manchester United so they can afford no slips up if they want to push pressure on Jose Mourinho's side and champions Chelsea, who are third just five points ahead. The top three all avoid a play-off to qualify for the Champions League of course, and that has to be the aim for the north Londoners now. But what appears more likely is they become involved in a scrap for that fourth position with Liverpool and Arsenal, and it will be all about consistency between now an the end of the season.

1 hr 11:39 Harry Winks is on the bench for Tottenham after an ankle injury kept him out against Burnley. For Southampton, Virgil van Dijk is again left out of the 18 amid speculation over his future. Maya Yoshida captains the side.

1 hr 11:37 Four changes for Southampton from the draw with Huddersfield. Shane Long replaces the suspended Charlie Austin in the one enforced change. Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg come into the midfield, while Sofiane Boufal replaces Dusan Tadic.