Tottenham Hotspur host Stoke City at White Hart lane as they look to avenge their Europa League elimination against Gent in midweek following a 2-2 draw at home.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 1:30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Tottenham will remain without the services of Danny Rose, who is suffering from a knee problem, and Erik Lamela, whose hip problem has shown no signs of easing. Spurs have a god record against Stoke, winning their last two league games by a margin of 4-0, although both were away fixtures. They are, however, on sticky territory at home, having failed to win their last two fixtures, losing one and drawing the other.

Their league form has been brilliant, winning seven of their last 10 games, losing only one in the process. They have also won their last seven games at home, thanks largely to Harry Kane, scoring 10 in his last 10 appearances in all competitions. Dele Alli, who was sent off against Gent, has scored three goals in his last two league games against Stoke.

Stoke could welcome back Xherdan Shaqiri into the mix after missing three weeks with a calf injury. The Potters are going through a good run of form, losing only one of their last six games and winning three. However, their away form has been abysmal, losing four of their last five games, conceding four goals in two of the matches and three in another.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino: "We must add quality to the team if we want to fight for big things. And we will try. Now is not the moment to start to talk (of who his targets will be). But it's our job to find the right profile and player that can play for us, and try to help the team improve. It is always about improving We must be patient, work hard, and try to find the players that we can add to achieve that. It's like the stadium. If we want to move today we are not ready to play there. We need to wait, build the foundations. We need to be patient to arrive. I think we have pushed the expectations higher because last season we were second and third in the league, and that is good. Our chairman has built the foundation: new facilities on the training ground ,new stadium to provide to be a better team, better club, bigger club. And we are on the way to build one of the best clubs in Europe." (via Express)

Mark Hughes on Dele Alli: "It was a poor challenge and he was rightly sent off - I think everybody agreed with that, Looking at it from a purely selfish point of view, he only played about 40 minutes so he's going to be fresh for our game. It is what it is. He's an outstanding young player who at times maybe goes into challenges that he shouldn't do. But a lot of players do similar things and he will learn from experience I'm sure." (via Sky Sports)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Tottenham win: 4/9

4/9 Draw: 4

4 Stoke City win: 7

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane

Stoke City

Possible XI: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Imbula; Arnautovic, Allen, Sobhi; Crouch