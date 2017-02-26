- Tottenham looking to rid themselves of Thursday evening's disappointment.
- Spurs were dumped out of the Europa League by Gent at Wembley Stadium.
- Stoke City have lost one of their last six Premier League matches.
- Mark Hughes' men looking to avoid another four-goal drubbing from Tottenham.
Could Saido Berahino come back to haunt Tottenham?
Spurs made four offers for the Burundi-born forward but failed to bring him to White Hart Lane from West Bromwich Albion. The 23-year-old did eventually seal a move away from the Hawthorns and Stoke boss Mark Hughes could unleash him on Pochettino's men.
"Saido Berahino is looking really sharp and we are pleased with what we are seeing, Hughes said in his press conference. "He is close to being ready to start now. Whether this weekend is too early for him we will have to wait and see. He is itching to start matches now, we are excited by him. He will play a part on Sunday because he is showing the qualities that attracted us to him in the first place."
Good afternoon and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Tottenham vs Stoke City.
Spurs have endured a rocky patch in recent weeks and need a victory against Mark Hughes's side in order to get their season back on track. Mauricio Pochettino's men were knocked out of the Europa League by Gent on Thursday evening and could slip out of the top four over the next couple of weeks if results don't improve.
Stoke are in fairly impressive form having lost just one of their last six matches in the Premier League but do not seem to enjoy playing Tottenham if past results are anything to go by. Spurs have beaten the Potters 4-0 consecutively and will hope for a similar scoreline today at White Hart Lane today.
Stick with us for the latest updates and reaction to the goings on in north London. Team news will reach us in a little over half an hour.