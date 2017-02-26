Could Saido Berahino come back to haunt Tottenham?

Spurs made four offers for the Burundi-born forward but failed to bring him to White Hart Lane from West Bromwich Albion. The 23-year-old did eventually seal a move away from the Hawthorns and Stoke boss Mark Hughes could unleash him on Pochettino's men.

"Saido Berahino is looking really sharp and we are pleased with what we are seeing, Hughes said in his press conference. "He is close to being ready to start now. Whether this weekend is too early for him we will have to wait and see. He is itching to start matches now, we are excited by him. He will play a part on Sunday because he is showing the qualities that attracted us to him in the first place."