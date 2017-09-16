Have Tottenham finally lifted the Wembley curse? Mauricio Pochettino's men claimed their first competitive win inside 90 minutes for 18 years against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, but the wait for their first league win at their temporary home continues.

Though Swansea will be forgiven for their stuttering start to the season, the apologists' patience will only last so long. The quicker Renato Sanches and Wilfred Bony can be integrated the better, with both players looking off the pace against Newcastle last weekend. The possibility of coming up against former striker Fernando Llorente will only highlight how tough the transfer window was for the Swans.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off on the way