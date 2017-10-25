Live 20.00 BST - Tottenham vs West Ham London rivals go head-to-head for the second time this season in fourth round clash at Wembley Stadium

Harry Kane scored twice in September as Spurs survived a late fightback to beat the Hammers 3-2 in the Premier League

Under-fire Slaven Bilic reportedly has only two games left to save his job after West Ham's winless top-flight run extended to five matches with a wretched 3-0 home defeat by Brighton last week

Hosts, by contrast, have won six of their last seven games across all competitions and claimed a deserved point against Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino: "Carabao Cup win will not change the life of Tottenham"

LIVE: Chelsea vs Everton

Now 19:08 Seven changes in total from Pochettino, with only Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son retaining their starting berths. Vorm, Foyth, Ben Davies, Rose, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Llorente all come in for Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, Harry Winks and Kane. Dembele is deemed fit enough for the bench, where he is joined by Paulo Gazzaniga and Kyle Walker-Peters.

10 min 18:58 Official team news on the way in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.

16 min 18:52 As for West Ham, Andy Carroll is back in contention after missing the Brighton debacle as the result of the two reckless yellow cards he picked up in the space of 99 first-half seconds during the 1-1 draw at Burnley. Michail Antonio misses out with a rib injury sustained last week, while James Collins (ankle) and Diafra Sakho (back) are not expected to feature despite returning to training on Tuesday. The latter recently reiterated his desire to leave the club after seeing a summer deadline day move to Rennes fall though. Adrian, Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell are all expected to start.

24 min 18:44 Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has not played at all since the slender third round win over Championship outfit Barnsley due to a lingering ankle complaint and a hip issue, but is available tonight after returning to first-team training. Left-back Danny Rose is also expected to make his first start for almost nine months at the home of English football after making a brief cameo against Real Madrid and being left as an unused substitute during Sunday's 4-1 destruction of Liverpool. Pochettino was initially hopeful that Erik Lamela could make the bench, although revealed at his pre-match press conference yesterday that the injury-stricken Argentine winger is still not ready to return. It is a year to the day since he last featured for Spurs in an EFL Cup fourth round loss at Anfield. Victor Wanyama, meanwhile, has not played since the last-gasp defeat to Chelsea in August and was scheduled to visit a specialist this week for advice on a long-term knee problem that his manager has described as concerning. The likes of Hugo Lloris and Kane are expected to be rested, with Michel Vorm, Juan Foyth and Fernando Llorente all set to feature.