Seven changes in total from Pochettino, with only Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son retaining their starting berths.
Vorm, Foyth, Ben Davies, Rose, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Llorente all come in for Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, Harry Winks and Kane.
Dembele is deemed fit enough for the bench, where he is joined by Paulo Gazzaniga and Kyle Walker-Peters.
As for West Ham, Andy Carroll is back in contention after missing the Brighton debacle as the result of the two reckless yellow cards he picked up in the space of 99 first-half seconds during the 1-1 draw at Burnley.
Michail Antonio misses out with a rib injury sustained last week, while James Collins (ankle) and Diafra Sakho (back) are not expected to feature despite returning to training on Tuesday. The latter recently reiterated his desire to leave the club after seeing a summer deadline day move to Rennes fall though.
Adrian, Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell are all expected to start.
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has not played at all since the slender third round win over Championship outfit Barnsley due to a lingering ankle complaint and a hip issue, but is available tonight after returning to first-team training.
Left-back Danny Rose is also expected to make his first start for almost nine months at the home of English football after making a brief cameo against Real Madrid and being left as an unused substitute during Sunday's 4-1 destruction of Liverpool.
Pochettino was initially hopeful that Erik Lamela could make the bench, although revealed at his pre-match press conference yesterday that the injury-stricken Argentine winger is still not ready to return. It is a year to the day since he last featured for Spurs in an EFL Cup fourth round loss at Anfield.
Victor Wanyama, meanwhile, has not played since the last-gasp defeat to Chelsea in August and was scheduled to visit a specialist this week for advice on a long-term knee problem that his manager has described as concerning.
The likes of Hugo Lloris and Kane are expected to be rested, with Michel Vorm, Juan Foyth and Fernando Llorente all set to feature.
While he always seems to be a manager who is perennially under pressure, we now really could be witnessing the final days of Slaven Bilic's two-and-a-half year tenure as West Ham boss.
If reports are to be believed, then the Croatian - a Hammers cult hero in his playing days - has just two games remaining in which to save his job after a winless run in the Premier League was extended to five matches courtesy of a truly awful 3-0 home defeat by Brighton on Friday night.
Bilic's side, both goal-shy and defensively suspect, have won just two of their first nine top-flight outings so far this term and sit outside of the relegation zone on goal difference only.
Everton's sacking of Ronald Koeman earlier this week means that two of the four teams currently below West Ham have changed managers already this season and the signs are looking similarly ominous in E20.
While Saturday's visit to a Crystal Palace side that remain bottom of the table and were thrashed by Bristol City on Tuesday may offer some respite, another London derby against a confident Tottenham team that have triumphed in six of their last seven games across all competitions and claimed a deserved point in Madrid presents a far more significant challenge.
These heated rivals have met once already this season, with Harry Kane notching a brace in a nervy 3-2 win for Tottenham at London Stadium on 23 September that saw Javier Hernandez and Cheikhou Kouyate score second-half goals either side of a red card for Serge Aurier on his full league debut.
That contest also contained a late melee that resulted in both teams being fined £20,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players.
A spot of revenge tonight would be very gratefully received among the travelling contingent and could prove crucial in helping to preserve Bilic's rocky reign beyond the end of the week.
Did a players-only crisis meeting held earlier in the week make any sort of a difference? The proof will be in the pudding.