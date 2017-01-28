Tottenham host League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with manager Mauricio Pochettino set to make a host of changes to the side that drew against Manchester City last weekend.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT on 28 January (Saturday). Highlights of the game will be available on BBC One from 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Tottenham have been in brilliant form in the league since the turn of the year, beating Chelsea and also holding off Manchester City last weekend, coming back from two goals down in the second half.

Their never say die attitude and the form of Harry Kane and Dele Alli has made them real challengers for the title, with the likes of Liverpool, City and Arsenal struggling to cope beside them.

Alli and Kane are set to be rested for the fixture, with the likes of Moussa Sissoko given an opportunity to prove himself since his big money move from Newcastle last summer. Vincent Janssen is set to lead the line after struggling to cope with the physicality of the Premier League, while Michel Vorm is set to come between the sticks and challenge Hugo Lloris, who had a forgettable night against City, making two errors leading to goals.

This is the first time that these two teams will meet in a competitive fixture, with Wycombe in good form themselves, unbeaten in their last 16 fixtures, as they look for promotion into League One. All eyes will be on the beast Adebayo Akinfenwa and Spurs have to be at their physical best if they have to stop the striker from putting the ball into the back of the net.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino: "If you want to be at Tottenham for the long term, and to deserve to wear the shirt, the Wycombe game is a great opportunity to show it. The FA Cup needs to be a priority. It must be our objective, to try to get as far as possible. Saturday is not an excuse. If you play for Tottenham, whether you are involved a lot or not too much, you need to show your quality. When you are involved in three competitions and you have 25 players, it is important in these types of games to give some responsibility to the players who have not played too much in the Premier League or Europe. But we are involved in the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Europa League – three big challenges. Why not [give it our best]?" (via Standard)

Gareth Ainsworth: "It's a dream tie for us. For me, it's the best draw of the round and it's great for everyone involved with the club to look forward to. I've seen the video of the boys reacting to the draw at the hotel and it shows what a special competition this is. There's a fabulous spirit around this club and I'm sure that will only grow as the game gets nearer. I've always been a massive lover of the FA Cup. For me and my family, cup final day was a real occasion to look forward to, watching the build-up early in the morning on the television, and to be part of the competition is an amazing feeling. It gives you the opportunity to enjoy special moments, just like going to White Hart Lane to play a really famous club in Tottenham Hotspur, with a fantastic FA Cup history." (via Sky Sports)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Tottenham win: 1.14

1.14 Draw: 9

9 Wycombe win: 21

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Vorm; Carter-Vickers, Dier, Wimmer; Tripper, Winks, Sissoko, Davies; Son, Alli; Janssen

Wycombe

Possible XI: Blackman, Jombati, Stewart, Pierre, Jacobson, O'Nien, Gape, Wood, Hayes, Akinfenwa, Cowan-Hall