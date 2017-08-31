Tottenham Hotspur were offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino turned down the opportunity.

PSG's abiding of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules came under question following their world record signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a price of €222m (£198m).

The Parisians are also closing in on a season-long loan move for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, with an option to buy him for £166m ($215m) next summer.

With a lack of major outgoings to offset Neymar's arrival and the potential signing of Mbappe, the Ligue 1 side need to recoup some money to keep in line with the FFP rules.

Di Maria and Lucas were set to be some of the major casualties, with reports in France claiming that the duo were offered to Spurs, as quoted by the Independent.

Pochettino is a fan of his fellow compatriot Di Maria despite a failed stint in the Premier League with Manchester United. However, the Tottenham board were unwilling to pursue him as the 29-year-old would prove to be too expensive, given their stadium expenses.

The Argentine international has also been linked with a €50m (£46m, $59.45m) move to Barcelona in recent weeks.

As for Moura, the former Southampton manager did not feel the Brazilian is good enough for the Premier League.

Moura was previously linked with a move to Arsenal as the Ligue 1 outfit were demanding a fee of €30m (£27.6m, $35.7m) for the former United target.

Meanwhile, Spurs are said to be leading the chase for Leicester City's Demarai Gray as they look to add to their squad before the close of the transfer window.

Pochettino, however, faces competition from the likes of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, with the former having already tabled a bid close to £30m ($38m) for the England Under-21 international.