Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela has rubbished speculation linking him with a move away from north London and insists he is enjoying his time under Mauricio Pochettino as he strives to return to peak form and fitness.

Lamela is currently having to make do with peripheral role at Spurs after missing over a year of football with hip problems, but the former Roma starlet has managed to make 14 appearances for Pochettino's side since recovering from his troublesome injury in November, though only three of those have been starts.

The 25-year-old's lack of minutes this season led to reports linking him with a move away from Tottenham, with Inter Milan credited with an interest in taking the 23-time Argentina international back to Italy, according to Sky Italy.

But Lamela, who could be afforded a start as Spurs look to overcome League Two outfit Newport County in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Wembley on Wednesday (7 February), insists that suggestions of a move back to Italy's top-flight are unsubstantiated and is only focusing on improving himself and Tottenham, who face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next week.

"There's never been anything with Juventus," Lamela told La Gazzetta dello Sport, relayed by The Evening Standard. "Inter? I only think about the club I'm at, and I am very good here at Tottenham. The club is getting better and better, and I love living in London."

Prior to his hip issues, Lamela was one of Tottenham's most creative attacking outlets and managed to flourish under Pochettino, who helped his compatriot find his feet in England after failing to quickly adjust after his move from Roma.

Lamela only managed to make three Premier League starts during his first season in north London and was swiftly advised to seek pastures new, but the former River Plate graduate was determined to make a success of his time in the capital and believes he has now completely adapted to the rigours of English football.

"Pochettino is from Argentina like me and he knows that it is not easy for a young player to settle in quickly in a completely different culture," Lamela said.

"At the beginning, I had many problems with the language, injuries and different football. After the first season, many people told me to leave England but I didn't want to give up, it was a challenge. Now I'm still here, so I made the right choice."