The agent of Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer has revealed that clubs from Germany and Italy are monitoring the Austria international but Spurs' £20m valuation is making a deal difficult for the interested parties.

Wimmer arrived in north London from FC Koln in the summer of 2015 but has never managed to nail down a regular starting spot under Mauricio Pochettino, who has preferred to use Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier instead of the 24-year-old.

Despite Wimmer's role as a fringe player at Tottenham - he started just four Premier League games last season - his agent Jurgen Werner says Pochettino's side still see him as a potential regular starter in the future but suggested interest from overseas clubs.

Tottenham have reportedly slapped Wimmer with a £20m price tag and Werner believes the figure is proving to be stumbling block for potential suitors who are not as rich as their Premier League counterparts.

"They [Tottenham] still see him [Wimmer] as a talent," Werner told Spox, relayed by The Evening Standard. "If he remains, he will be a regular in two years' time. The top clubs of the Premier League all have more experienced players. John Stones [at Manchester City] is the only regular under 25."

"There was also interest from Germany or Italy but, because of the price, it is difficult for all clubs outside the Premier League. We have to wait and see what is happening on the English market."

Despite having the likes of Dier, Vertonghen and Alderweireld at their disposal, Tottenham are still looking to add to their defensive line and are believed to have submitted an offer for versatile Borussia Dortmund star Matthias Ginter, who can play at centre-half or at right-back

The Germany international featured regularly at the Signal Iduna Park last season but the Dortmund club are prepared to listen to offers for the former Freiburg starlet, who is also reportedly being monitored by Arsenal.