Tottenham's tendency to conduct their transfer business late in the window "does not help" manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Spurs, notorious late movers in the transfer market, have yet to make a single signing this summer with just two weeks left until deadline day. Pochettino is confident chairman Daniel Levy et al will bring in new recruits before the window slams shut, but the club's failure to spend a single penny while their Premier League rivals flex their respective financial muscles has infuriated large portions of the Spurs fanbase, who are desperate to see fresh faces arrive in north London.

Jenas, who spent eight years at White Hart Lane, does not understand why Levy decides to leave his recruitment drive until the last possible moment and believes his former side's reactive attitude towards the transfer market hinders Pochettino, who is still on the hunt for three or four new signings.

"It appears things are now happening on the transfer front, with Ajax's Davinson Sanchez and Everton's Ross Barkley both in Tottenham's sights," Jenas wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

"Only Levy knows why he always does business so late - even my transfer to Spurs from Newcastle was done on the last day of the window in August 2005.

"Looking at that approach as a pundit rather than a player, it does not help manager Mauricio Pochettino much. Manchester United did not get their deal for Nemanja Matic done particularly early, but he was still able to play for them on their summer tour and hit the ground running at the start of the season."

Everton playmaker Barkley and Ajax's Sanchez have both been heavily linked with Tottenham but Jenas thinks the duo would struggle during the embryonic stages of their hypothetical Spurs careers because they were not purchased earlier in the transfer window. Sanchez, 21, has never played in the Premier League before while Barkley could be out for up to three months with a hamstring injury that requires surgery.

"You look at the players Tottenham are going for and Sanchez would be new to England, while Barkley did not feature in Everton's pre-season at all and has picked up a hamstring injury this week," Jenas added. "Realistically, for different reasons, you are not going to get the best out of either of them until October, at the earliest."