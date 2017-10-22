Towie star Gemma Collins has likened herself to an ''Essex Bridget Jones'' after suffering a nasty fall into a massive hole on stage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards today (22 October).

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies and Marcel Somerville helped the 36-year-old television personality after she fell through the stage in front of a huge crowd.

Collins posted the video of the horrific incident onto her Twitter profile with the words: ''Madonna done it and I done it when I tell you I'm Bridget Jones in an Essex girl it's finally confirmed best and worse moment for me''.

She also tweeted: ''Guys it's ok I'm alive I've always said I'm like Bridget Jones don't worry everyone xx best and worst moment of my life.''

Fans were quick to console the reality television star and fashion boutique owner, with one person telling her: ''So glad ok and, like Madonna, you were such a Trooper and dealt with it very professionally.''

Another said: ''Your pure class GC so pleased your not badly hurt''.

A third added: ''This would happen to me!!! Love that you've laughed it off hope you didn't get hurt! Xxx''.

It all started off well as Collins confidently graced the stage to present the Radio 1 Teen Award for Best TV Show.

It was after the Essex star announced that popular ITV2 show Love Island had won that she accidentally fell through a big hole after appearing to miss a step and taking a tumble.

Collins brushed off the incident quickly after being helped by the fellow reality TV stars, who were also in shock, and told the packed audience at the SSE Arena in London: "I can't believe I just fell into a hole!"

She later told hosts Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw: "Do you know what, apart from stacking it on stage? I'm having the best time of my life!"