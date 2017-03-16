Toyota has announced it will invest £240m ($294m) to modernise its plant in Burnaston near Derby.

The Japanese carmaker said the plant will be upgraded with new technologies and equipment to ensure it can manufacture vehicles there under its new global architecture platform.

Toyoto Europe chief executive Johan van Zyl said the investment will help improve the Burnaston plant's competitiveness and increase supply chain efficiencies.

The investment programme also involves a £21.3m support package from the government for training, research and development.

The news comes amid fears over the competitiveness of the British automotive industry after the UK exits the European Union.

"Our investment demonstrates that, as a company, we are doing all we can to raise the competitiveness of our Burnaston plant in Derbyshire," Van Zyl said.

"Continued tariff-and-barrier free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success".

There are concerns that car manufacturers could leave the UK over fears that post-Brexit trade tariffs could affect their profitability.

French company PSA recently struck a £1.9bn deal to buy General Motors' loss-making European unit, including Vauxhall, raising fears of job losses at Vauxhall plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton.

Reports have also suggested that Ford could lay off more than 1,100 workers at its engine plant in Bridgend by 2021.

In 2016, Prime Minister Theresa May personally intervened to ensure Nissan's commitment to its car plant in Sunderland post Brexit.

"We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants," Van Zyl added.

"This upgrade... is a sign of confidence in our employees and suppliers and their focus on superior quality and greater efficiency. We welcome the UK government funding contribution for this activity."

Toyota plans to build most of its global models through its new global architecture platform by 2020.