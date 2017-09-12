Trabzonspor chief Muharrem Usta confirmed that the Turkish club were close to signing Jack Wilshere this summer after holding direct talks with the midfielder.

The club from Turkey were looking to sign the Arsenal midfielder on a temporary basis after it became clear that he was not going to be afforded regular game time at the Emirates this season.

Wilshere is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal and they are yet to offer him a new deal and it seemed like Arsene Wenger was willing to allow the midfielder to leave if the right offer came in. However, the England international decided to stay at the club and fight for his place.

"I held direct talks with Jack Wilshere," Usta told Turkish-Football . "We wanted him on loan and were close to a deal but the move stalled at the last moment."

Trabzonspor were not the only club from Turkey interested in the midfielder as their league rivals Antalyaspor also confirmed interest in signing the midfielder, but were unable to meet the north London club's demands. A number of clubs in England also considered temporary moves, but failed to make a concrete offer.

Despite talking about Wilshere's potential exit, Wenger is open to the midfielder extending his stay with the club beyond next summer. He made it clear that the club are ready to offer him a new deal if he can prove his fitness and play consistently at a high level this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has returned from a fracture suffered at the end of the last season and made two appearances with the Arsenal Under-23 side. The French manager confirmed that he is getting stronger after a number of training sessions with the first-team and it is likely that he could get his first run out with the senior team when they take on FC Cologne in their opening Europa League group stage game on Thursday (14 September).