Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan has said that he and wife Megan Wollover plan to dress up like Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna and have a second baby once they move into their new $20m (£16m) home, which is currently under renovation.

Morgan appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Tuesday (7 February) for the first time following a near-fatal car accident and talked about how his sex life with Wollover "went crazy" a year after the mishap.

When the daytime host asked about his new home, Morgan said, "When we move in, we're gonna have another baby" and added, "We're starting tonight."

When DeGeneres prodded him to give further information, Morgan said, "You gotta understand. For a whole year, I was on the couch. I couldn't do nothing. So, when everything was working, I went crazy."

"Our sex life is so hot. It's like volatile. We roleplay – that's how we keep it hot. Tonight, she's gonna dress up like Blac Chyna and I'm gonna put on a fat suit and be Rob Kardashian."

"Maybe I'll go home and do that, too," Ellen joked.

Morgan and Wollover got married in August 2015 and share a three-year-old daughter named Maven. Morgan also has three sons – Malcolm, Gitrid and Tracy Jr – from a previous marriage.

Further, the 48-year-old said that after he came out of coma his newborn daughter was the one who motivated him to walk again. "I missed her first birthday as I was in a coma but, I got to see her take her first steps. And that inspired me and that night me and my wife saw her walk. For the first time, I got up from my wheelchair and started walking. She inspired me to get up from my wheelchair and walk," he said.