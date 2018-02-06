England are determined to win the trans-Tasman Twenty20 tri-series and end their tour down under on a high, Dawid Malan has said.

The Three Lions face Australia in their opening match of the tournament in Hobart on 7 February after beating their old rivals 4-1 in the five-game one-day series.

Eoin Morgan's side face Australia again in Melbourne on 10 February before flying to New Zealand to play against the Kiwis twice.

Malan, who is set to play for England in the absence of the rested Joe Root, said the T20 series is "massively important" for his team.

"Every series and every time you put on an England shirt you're keen as hell to win it," the Middlesex batsman told the Daily Telegraph.

"Especially after the Ashes the boys were really, really keen to win that series 5-0 and they managed to get 4-1, and I think they're still keen – well I'm definitely still keen – to try and beat them in this series, and try to at least walk away with two out of the three series won."

Malan said he looked forward to facing Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake, whose 3-15 helped restrict New Zealand to a total of 117-9 in Sydney on 3 February.

"It looks like he bowled rockets and seamed them all over the shop," he stated.

"He looks like a fantastic bowler, he's got everything, he bowls quick and he's a big man, but when people are under pressure you learn a lot more, so it's trying to work out what he does under pressure and what his go-to is."

Opener Jason Roy is expected to shake off a back complaint and play for England, while seamer Chris Jordan is also likely to recover in time from a thigh problem.

England have retained Jake Ball in the T20 squad as injury cover for Plunkett, who is nursing a hamstring injury.