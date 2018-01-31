Melania Trump's every facial twitch and body language at her husband's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday (30 January) has been forensically analysed - and many observers think she seemed pretty unhappy.

The first lady did not rise with others in the audience when Trump spoke about family. "In America we know that faith and Family, not government and bureaucracy are the centre of Democracy," he said.

Melania also remained glued to her seat after Trump stated, "Americans are dreamers, too", while discussing immigration, with many pointing out she was an immigrant herself. The line was also divisive as it played off the ongoing efforts to reach a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, with its participants known as Dreamers. Trump said: "My duty and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American dream."

Ken Bone, a man who became an internet meme after asking a question during the second 2016 presidential election debate, tweeted: "Melania doesn't stand or clap for the "Americans are dreamers too" line! Oof! Maybe don't make immigrant jokes when you're married to one."

It was also speculated that her all-white pantsuit followed in the footsteps of the Democratic women who wore the colour to Trump's first address to Congress in 2017 as a display of resistance. Could Melania be quietly conveying the same message? The white pantsuit also bore a striking resemblance to outfits worn by Hillary Clinton numerous times during her presidential campaign and at Trump's inauguration.

As well as arriving separately from her husband, ostensibly to accompany the group of heroes and survivors she sat alongside, Melania kept a very serious and straight face throughout the address, as noted by many Twitter users. One said she had agreed to "show up but not smile".

Some mentioned Trump's alleged Stormy Daniels affair as the possible reason for Melania's glum features.

Some, including A-lister Will Arnett, simply shared photos or video clips of Melania's stern face as she applauded.

It was also a running joke that Melania had recently listened to Lemonade, Beyonce's 2016 album lauded for its feminist message.