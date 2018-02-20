England head coach Trevor Bayliss has said he is in favour of having a separate coach to lead the Twenty20 side in the wake of England's exit from the trans-Tasman tri-series.

England bounced back after three successive defeats by beating New Zealand in Hamilton on 18 February, but failed to qualify for the final against Australia as a result of their inferior net run rate.

Speaking after the match, Bayliss called for T20 internationals to be scrapped entirely as players are at risk of a "blow out" due to the number of games they are playing across all three formats.

In a separate interview, the Australian urged the England and Wales Cricket Board to appoint a specialist coach for the T20 side, and backed his assistant Paul Farbrace for the role.

"Obviously, Paul Farbrace, I think, would do a grand job," Bayliss was quoted as saying by the Guardian. "If that's a possibility down the line, so be it. We work pretty closely together anyway.

"When I was a number two, years ago, a bloke said to me the role of the number two is to make the number one look good. I think he's done a good job in that respect."

Bayliss, who faced questions over his future as England coach after the Three Lions surrendered the Ashes urn to Australia, confirmed earlier this year that he intended to step down when his contract expires in 2019.

The former Sri Lanka coach said it is up to the ECB to decide if they want to split up the coaching roles and that he would continue to lead the T20 side if he is asked to.

"If [having a specialist T20 coach] was what they thought was the way to go ahead, I'd be all for it," Bayliss said. "If not, I am more than happy to keep going and work with these guys towards that next T20 World Cup."