England coach Trevor Bayliss has called for Twenty20 internationals to be scrapped as they cram more matches into an already hectic international calendar.

Speaking after England's two-run T20 win over New Zealand in Hamilton, Bayliss warned that players are at risk of a "blow out" due to the number of games they are playing across all three formats.

The Three Lions coach said he would like to see the T20 format restricted to just franchise cricket and a World Cup tournament that happens every four years.

England fielded a much-changed side in the trans-Tasman tri-series, with the likes of Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow rested after an arduous Test and one-day series against Australia.

Bayliss also said he is in favour of having separate coaches for the Test and limited-overs sides of the England team.

"I definitely think [separate ODI/T20 coaches] is the way it's heading if we continue to put in so many games," the Australian told Sky Sports. "There will be a blow out with not just players but coaches as well.

"I wouldn't play T20 internationals – if you want to play a World Cup every four years or so then let the international teams play six months before but I'd just let the franchises play."

England posted a score of 194-7 batting first in Hamilton and would have qualified for the tri-series final on net run rate if they had restricted New Zealand to 174 or less.

However, half-centuries from openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro powered the Black Caps to a total of 192-4 and through to face Australia in the final in Auckland on 21 February.

Morgan admitted that his team had not been good enough and did not deserve to qualify for the final.

"We were defending 174 and we created chances at stages but given the start they got off to and with a bit of dew around and the ball skidding on, it was quite difficult for our attack," the England captain said.

"We have started slowly and not got our skills up and running – I think the two finalists deserve to be there."