Greater Manchester Police have paid tribute to detective Leanne McKie, saying the force has been left "devastated"by her tragic death.

On Friday (29 September) at 3.45am, her body was found in a lake in Poynton, Cheshire. A 43-year-old man from Wilmslow has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cheshire Police said Mckie's death appeared to be "an isolated incident" and officers were not looking for anyone else.

Friends and family have been paying their respects to the 39-year-old, describing her as a "lovely, gentle woman" who was a "popular figure" among colleagues in the force.

After joining GMP in 2001, the mother-of-three worked in the sexual offences unit and was committed to seeking justice for victims of violent crimes.

She lived with husband Darren McKie - a sergeant with GMP -and their three children – two girls aged three and six and a boy aged 11 – in Wilmslow, on the outskirts of Manchester, The Telegraph reports.

Paying tribute to the detective, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: "I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to Leanne's family and friends at this devastating time. My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored.

"Leanne worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes," he explained.

"[She] was a popular figure among her colleagues, who have been left devastated by the news of her tragic death. She will be sorely missed by everyone she worked with."

Her colleague PC Simon Toft wrote on Facebook: "One of the nicest women you could ever wish to meet. Never had a bad word about anyone. I'm genuinely heartbroken. I feel so sorry for her three beautiful children. I hope justice is done for her. God bless you Leanne and sleep peacefully xxx"