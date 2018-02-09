We believe the woman who died in today's M5 collision to be 29-year-old Elaina Beard from Bridgwater. Her family have issued a tribute here: https://t.co/TeI23JbW0F pic.twitter.com/RpMoBd9cQ7 — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) February 9, 2018

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after she was hit by several vehicles following a four-car crash on the M5 in Somerset on Friday (9 February).

Elaina Beard, 29, from Bridgwater, was in one of the cars involved in the crash on the northbound carriageway at about 06:20 GMT.

Police said as she got out of her car, she was hit by several vehicles on the opposite carriageway. Ten other people were injured and received treatment in hospital

While police have not formally identified Beard, her family issued a statement saying they were "totally heartbroken" by her death.

Paying tribute they said: "She was a loving sister, daughter, auntie and friend, who was so caring both as a carer in her day job and a family member.

"Even as we write this it still doesn't seem real that she was taken away from us so early.

"We are supporting each other as a family and have sought a little comfort in the outpouring of messages from people close and far, and we thank you all.

"We take some comfort knowing she is now with our nan and granddad."

Insp Darren Jarvis from Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward. "Unfortunately one of the drivers has been struck by other vehicles driving on the southbound carriageway.

"Not all of those vehicles have been identified at the moment. I would ask that anybody that was travelling on that road at that time, and may not have realised what happened and what they may been involved in, I would ask them to come forward."

Three people had to be cut free from vehicles, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

About 15 crews were deployed by South Western Ambulance Service including rapid response vehicles and two air ambulances.

"We treated 10 patients in total, with eight being taken into hospital," the ambulance service told BBC News.

"Six patients were taken to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton by road ambulance and two were taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance."

The road was closed for most of the day between Taunton and Wellington.