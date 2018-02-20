Manchester United could be boosted by the return of as many as five first-team players for their upcoming Champions League last-16 first-leg clash in Sevilla, with Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all joining Paul Pogba on the training pitch at Carrington on Tuesday (20 February) before that trip to Spain.

Influential record signing Pogba, who had initially been confirmed to feature at the John Smith's Stadium, already reported back for a session on Sunday just 24 hours after withdrawing from the FA Cup fifth-round victory over Huddersfield Town through illness.

Such an absence came after Jose Mourinho furiously dismissed suggestions of a rift with the French midfielder at his pre-match press conference.

He told BT Sport before kick-off in West Yorkshire that he did not know and "honestly" did not care when Pogba could return, stating that he was only focused on Saturday's fixture and would think about it afterwards.

The manager, who added youngsters Ethan Hamilton and Angel Gomes to the bench at Huddersfield with several senior players sidelined, told reporters after a VAR-dominated, Romelu Lukaku-inspired 2-0 victory that teed up a quarter-final date with Brighton and Hove Albion that he was unsure if the 24-year-old would be available to face Sevilla.

"Can we recover some of them for Wednesday? I believe so," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "Rashford, Herrera, (Antonio) Valencia, I think they have a chance. Paul, I don't know.

"Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Marouane (Fellaini), Zlatan - I don't think they have any chance, so we arrive at this crucial moment with some problems. But I think mentality is very important. And we have a strong team, strong bonding, strong team mentality. We know it is a very difficult match - but we go for it."

The Manchester Evening News now report that Pogba did indeed train with his teammates again before the flight to Andalusia, accompanied by Herrera, Rashford, Valencia and surprisingly Ibrahimovic.

A thigh strain has kept Herrera sidelined since the Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on 31 January, while Rashford has missed the last two matches with a hip issue. Valencia also played no part in the second meeting in three weeks against Huddersfield.

While Mourinho insisted that each of that trio had a chance to recover in time for Wednesday's European tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, veteran striker Ibrahimovic (knee) was expected to remain sidelined having not been involved since the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Boxing Day.

None of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini or Daley Blind were spotted during the first 15 minutes of a training session that were open to the media, per MEN, but Matteo Darmian was involved.

First-choice goalkeeper David De Gea will return to the United starting XI against five-time Europa League winners Sevilla after being rested at the weekend, while Eric Bailly is available after making his long-awaited return after three months out following ankle surgery with a one-minute substitute cameo in second-half stoppage time at Huddersfield.

Mourinho is expected to give a final team news update when he addresses the media in Seville at 18.30 GMT.