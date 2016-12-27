After AJ Styles' successful transition from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) to the WWE earlier in the year, fans also wanted to see Finn Balor fight in WWE's main roster. The Demon King, who was with NXT for two-and-half years, was picked up for Monday Night Raw roster during the brand split in July.

Now, Paul Michael Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, has revealed that Balor's transition from NXT to WWE took time because the wrestler had to learn how to talk before being called up to the main WWE roster.

"Guys have things to learn along the way," Triple H told ESPN. "Unless you've done this, you can't understand the difference in what the television product is at a Wrestlemania level, to a Raw level, to an NXT level. We're trying to create that product."

"Finn Balor is a guy that came in from an indie group -- so successful, a great in-ring performer, but had never really talked much. The first NXT event we did, he looked at me afterwards and was like, 'Dude, my mind is blown, because I never once thought where cameras were, or any of the other things that we do.'"

Balor, 35, was crowned the first-ever Universal champion after he defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. However, Balor had to vacate his title as he could not compete in upcoming fights due to a torn labrum.

Balor is expected to make his return at Wrestlemania 33 in April.