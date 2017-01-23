Triple H has opened up about why Kurt Angle deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hunter, in an interview with IGN, said that the Olympic gold medallist has been chosen for the honour because he was "one of the most impactful and memorable" star of the Attitude Era.

Angle, who quit the WWE in 2006, was named as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame of 2017. He and other former superstars will be honoured the night before WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

"I think it's a very well deserved induction into the Hall of Fame. We've had an association with Kurt for a long time but when Kurt was here in the WWE, he was one of the most impactful and memorable and iconic characters probably ever, Triple H said.

"One of the things that always stands out for me is that I was here when Kurt was coming out of the Olympics and training. And having never done this before, he went from zero knowledge of our industry to being one of the most incredible performers in the ring in the time frame of the Attitude Era where, you know, he was in there with some of the best in the world," he said.

Triple H also pointed out that as Angle made his transition to the WWE quicker than anyone he has ever seen, he "should be inducted".

"But then you throw in all that he's accomplished, that he's accomplished since leaving WWE even, and will continue to accomplish. I'm really happy for Kurt as a human being. I'm also happy that he's a really good place in his life right now."