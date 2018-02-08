A troll who posted on social media that he would "very much like to punch a feminist" has been spectacularly trolled in return by both men and women willing to fight for their cause.

In June, true-blue-brit wrote on Tumblr: "I'd never, ever hurt a lady but I'd be happy to punch a feminist. It'd bring me great joy." He has since deleted his original post, but it lives on thanks to Tumblr's process of reblogging, which allows people to add posts to their own blog, sometimes with a response.

In a thread of reblogs, one male user wrote: "I'm 6'2 and weigh 180lbs... ready when you are" accompanied by a photo of himself staring down the camera.

Another man wrote: "I'm 6'4", 228 pounds, and have 9 years of combined martial arts training and 3 years of being a line backer in football. Just in case you are looking for variety."

But women were more than happy to defend themselves - whatever their shape or size.

One posted: "What about a lady and a feminist. Warning, [combat-]certified soldier" as she showed off her muscles. Another young woman, much smaller in stature but grinning into the camera, added: "I'm tiny, I'm like 5′4 and 130 lbs but u can fight me too."

The post went viral this week after Twitter user Kait posted screenshots of her favourite responses. She said: "This is the best post I've ever seen." The tweet, posted on 6 February, has since been liked 50,000 times.

Among the other responses were Josh More, who wrote: "I'm 6'6" 300lb and I'm down to fight him" and Les Misabella: "I'm almost 5'4 and 120 and I would gladly take him down."

"Posts like this give me faith back in men," said Nick Miller.