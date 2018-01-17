Just when it looked like Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan had put their troubles behind them, the pregnant beauty guru has raised concerns that they have hit rocky ground yet again.

The 26-year-old American-Pakistani, who reunited with the Bolton-born boxer back in November following a brief separation, shared a cryptic message on Tuesday 16 January hinting that all was not well in the Khan household.

"Too many critics with no credentials," she told her 211K followers.

Her timeline was soon flooded with messages from fans with one advising that "happiness was the best revenge".

Another said: "It's your life, u have to live it, good or bad. Nothing 2do with any1 else. Don't respond to media with yr quotes as ur giving it life."

Her post comes hours after model Emma Bond claimed that Khan had been sending her sleazy messages asking for a date just days before he appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Makhdoom.

"Amir's been saying he's changed his ways but I don't think he's got any intention of changing. He's a married man with a young child and a pregnant wife. I'm disgusted at his attitude," she told the Daily Mirror. "He seems so blasé about it."

The couple looked happier than ever during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, where they discussed their somewhat tumultuous relationship and how they had salvaged their marriage.

They both admitted a lack of communication and distance triggered their marital woes because khan had been spending a lot of time away in Dubai for meetings while she was in the UK. To make matters worse, she had an ugly spat with his family who she claimed had bullied her for years, disapproved of the way she dressed and blamed her for creating a rift between them and the boxer.

"I have forgiven him," Makhdoom told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid when discussing her husband's decision to air their dirty laundry online. "We've both made mistakes, and I made the situation worse, making him angry when he was away."

Khan later told The Sun that almost loosing his wife has made him a better man. He explained: "Sometimes being away from each other gives you time to think, it's sometimes a cure - because, in a way, by being away you think about what mistakes you make... sometimes you never look at your own mistakes."