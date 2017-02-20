A Colorado truck owner returned from snowmobiling to find his vehicle smashed up and a note left on it reading "sorry anger isusesh".

Police arrested a 63-year-old man on a criminal mischief charge on 7 February after the battered vehicle was discovered near Carbondale in January.

A pair of witnesses told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent they had seen a man who had been drinking all day pick up a baseball bat and attack the truck, reportedly because he believed the truck owner had parked too close to his own vehicle.

The witnesses told the man who attacked the truck he should leave a note and pay for the damage, the paper reported, with the man appearing to believe his note about anger issues would suffice.

And the man who attacked the truck was reportedly able to back out of the space without any problems, the witnesses added, despite allegedly initially becoming annoyed by the amount of space that had been left by the truck driver.

The 32-year-old truck owner returned from snowmobiling to find his vehicle with a door kicked in and dents in the licence plate, the trailer and the truck, while the Ford emblem on his vehicle was also broken.