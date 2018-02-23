Ant McPartlin has damaged his £60,000 Range Rover by crashing into a tree after taking his beloved dog for a walk.

The troubled television presenter, who is currently divorcing his wife of 12 years, Lisa Armstrong, had just enjoyed a woodland walk with his dog Hurley but ended up reversing his vehicle into a tree.

The bump left a huge scuff on the rear side of the luxury car, according to The Sun.

McPartlin, 42, was allegedly in a "chipper mood" during the walk, and was seen wearing a quilted blue jacket, jeans and sunglasses. He was joined by two friends and carried a soft toy in his hand as he played with Hurley.

The latest report on the TV star comes as his estranged makeup artist wife Armstrong, 41, was said to have been axed from Saturday Night Takeaway.

She was reportedly not invited back over fears it would be too "awkward" for her to be working with McPartlin amid the couple's divorce proceedings.

According to The Sun, the decision was made by ITV bosses who feared her presence could make things "difficult". A source claimed: "Lisa was always very popular among the rest of the team, as well as very professional. But producers just felt having her back this year would be awkward."

The insider added: "She works with Stephen a lot and they're close, just as he's close with Ant and Dec. But because of the setup at the studios, it would be impossible for Lisa and Ant to avoid spending lots of time in the same room."

The I'm A Celebrity presenter released a statement to announce the couple's split after being together for 23 years, out of which the couple were married for 11.

"In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin," the statement read.

"Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made," it concluded.