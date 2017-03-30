A drug-addled truck driver made the marathon journey from Seattle to Massachusetts non-stop while binging on crystal meth, LSD and cocaine. Gary Robbins was arrested near the West Coast on Wednesday (29 March).

Officers believe he had driven from Seattle, on the East Coast, across the entire US to Deerfield Massachusetts. He allegedly accomplished the feat with the help of crystal meth, LSD and cocaine.

Google maps estimates the journey between Seattle and Massachusetts takes either 45 or 47 hours, depending on the choice of route. Robbins was delivering raspberry roots to the area where he was arrested.

He was arrested in the parking lot of a convenience store after he was noted acting strangely.

He was seen to lock himself out of the cab of his truck, throw his credit cards into the fuel tank and then attempt to climb back into the cab through a small hole at its rear.

"It appeared the driver didn't rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle, Washington, to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast," Deerfield Police officer Adam Sokoloski told The Recorder.

"Officers had quite the struggle to get this truck driver to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center."

Robbins now faces a number of charges for his escapade and has been asked to appear at Greenfield District Court.