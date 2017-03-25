US President Donald Trump is reportedly angry that his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were on a skiing holiday when the vote on his healthcare bill was cancelled.

In an embarrassing setback for Trump, the House of Representatives pulled the scheduled vote after it became apparent it did not have enough support from fellow Republicans.

The fact that one of his top advisers, Kushner, and his daughter, who frequently acts as a trusted confidante, picked such a tumultuous time to go on holiday reportedly did not sit well with the president.

A source close to Trump told CNN: "[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week."

As Trump's team were scrabbling to find enough votes to pass their Obamacare replacement bill through the House, Jared and Ivanka were pictured in Aspen, having fun teaching their children to ski.

The president does not appear to have taken the knockback well and lashed out at Democrat leaders in the House and Senate.

He said in comments carried by the Daily Mail: "The losers are Nancy Pelosi [the House minority leader] and Chuck Schumer [Senate minority leader] because now they own Obamacare. They own it. One hundred per cent own it.

"They have Obamacare for a little while longer until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future."

He added: "And just remember this is not our bill. This is their bill. Now when they all become civilized and get together and try to work out a great health care bill for the people of this country, we're open to it."