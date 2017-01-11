Donald Trump vehemently denied allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia. Trump turned to Twitter to decry reports by CNN and BuzzFeed, calling it a "witch hunt" by the media.

"Fake news - a total political witch hunt!" the president-elect wrote after CNN reported that intelligence leaders had presented a two-page summary of a collection of memos claiming Russia had compromising information about him. The report also claimed that members of his team continued to pass information along to Russia.

The 35-page memo compilation, which remains unverified, describes Russian President Vladimir Putin's effort to cultivate a relationship with Trump and his team. The memos contain information collected by a former MI6 agent from a number of Russian sources.

Several members of Trump's camp denied the report's veracity and rejected the information contained in the memos, which were published in full by BuzzFeed News. Michael Cohen, an attorney discussed in the allegations, denied travelling to the Czech Republic as the allegations claim.

"I'm telling you emphatically that I've not been to Prague, I've never been to Czech, I've not been to Russia," reporter Rosie Gray quoted him as saying on Twitter. Cohen also turned to Twitter to post a picture of his US passport, adding the hashtag #FakeNews.

Trump, Cohen and Vice President-elect Mike Pence then tweeted a story by reporter Brendan Kirby from the conservative website, LifeZette. The site, which was launched by conservative pundit Laura Ingraham, blasted BuzzFeed for reporting "fake news" on the unverified claims.

According to The New York Times, Trump's spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said in an appearance recording to NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers that Trump was "not aware" of the claims in the memos. The Trump transition team has not answered requests for comment from IBTimes UK.