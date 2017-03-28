President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday (27 March) night to voice his frustration over the ongoing investigation into the involvement of his associates with Russian officials and the crushing defeat of his healthcare bill.

Trump took aim at his biggest opponents, the Clintons, before calling the House Intelligence Committee investigation a "hoax".

In two posts, the president questioned why the committee was not conducting an investigation of his rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

"Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset,' praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA," he wrote.

According to ABC News, this is not the first time Trump attempted to blame Hillary Clinton for the deal between Russia's nuclear power agency and a Canadian company. Politifact, a non-partisan fact-checking organisation, has rated the allegation "mostly false" due to Clinton's "lack of power to approve or reject the deal".

Trump's tweets come as House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) faces calls to step down from the Russia investigation after it was revealed that he met a source on the White House grounds a day before briefing the president.

Nunes is also facing criticisms for briefing Trump on findings that left the president feeling "somewhat" vindicated before providing that information to the committee, ABC News noted.

The president quickly pivoted to the failed healthcare bill, which was removed from the floor on Friday (24 March) due to a lack of support among GOP lawmakers. "The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win!" he tweeted.

Trump also appeared eager to work across the aisle with Democrats on his different policies.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday that Trump is "absolutely" willing to work with Democrats following the discord among his party members.

Trump's press secretary claimed the president was receiving calls from Democrats who were looking to establish a relationship with the administration as it shifts focus from healthcare to tax reform and infrastructure spending, TIME reported.

"We learned a lot through this process," Spicer said to reporters.