US President-elect Donald Trump has claimed only "stupid people or fools" would oppose a better working relationship between the US and Russia.

In a series of tweets, the Republican, who is due to take office on 20 January, said working with Russia could solve many world problems.

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," he wrote. "Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one.

"When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!"

Trump's latest comments came after the release of a report that claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin had attempted to aid Trump's election victory.

However, Trump has thus far failed to acknowledge consensus from US intelligence agencies that claim Russia was behind the hack on the Democratic National Committee.

He added of the hack: "Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place. The Republican National Committee had strong defense!

"Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!

"Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed!" he added.

Trump's seemingly blasé response to US intelligence reports that Russia was responsible for the election hack have frustrated many within the GOP and the intelligence community.

However, following an intelligence briefing yesterday, Trump appeared to have adopted a more neutral position, even conceding that: "Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyberinfrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations, including the Democrat National Committee."

The president-elect has thus far taken a far different approach to that of President Barack Obama, who expelled 35 Russian diplomats and imposed sanctions on the country in response to the alleged hacking.