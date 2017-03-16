President Donald Trump has defended his claim that Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of phones in Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In an interview with Fox News Trump on Wednesday 15 March said he expected "some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks".

When asked why he tweeted allegations that Obama ordered the wiretap without producing any evidence, Trump said Trump said his definition of wiretapping "covers a lot of different things".

"That really covers surveillance and many other things. Nobody ever talks about the fact that [the words 'wires tapped'] was in quotes [in the tweet], but that's a very important thing."

Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was no evidence the wiretapping took place. "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," he said. If Mr Trump's s tweets were taken literally, then "clearly the president was wrong".

Trump said the administration "will be submitting things" to the committee "very soon."

Nunes and Ranking Intelligence Committee Democrat Adam Schiff said on Wednesday that they plan to ask FBI Director James Comey about Trump's allegations at a hearing next week.

A spokesman for Obama has called the allegations "simply false".

In the interview Trump was asked whether he could damage his credibility by tweeting "something that cannot be proved or is demonstrably untrue".

"I have my own form of media," Trump said. "So if I tweet two or three or four or five times a day, and if most of them are good, and I really want them all to be good, but if I make one mistake in a month – this one I don't think is going to prove to be a mistake at all."

He added: "Maybe I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Twitter, because I get such a fake press, such a dishonest press."