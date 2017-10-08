US President Donald Trump has issued yet another cryptic threat via Twitter to North Korea saying "only one thing will work". He wrote that the years-long diplomatic efforts to rein in Pyongyang have not worked as the Kim Jong-un regime presses on with its weapons programme.

Trump's latest threat comes amid escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula with North Korea refusing to scale down its nuclear and missile activities despite mounting pressure from the global community.

"Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid," Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday, 7 October. He followed it up with another post saying: "Hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, making fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!"

It is unclear what Trump meant by "one thing" amid concerns in some quarters that the war of words between the US and North Korea could potentially snowball into a military confrontation. Both the countries have repeatedly emphasised that they would not hesitate to carry out a military attack on each other if things spiral out of control.

Asked by reporters to explain what he meant in the tweet, Trump simply responded: "You'll figure that out pretty soon." When questioned, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the US keeps all options on the table.

This is the second time in quick succession that Trump has threatened North Korea. Earlier this week, while speaking to reporters as he posed for a photograph with top US military leaders, he made a similar threat, saying: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm." Pressed to elaborate, Trump bluntly replied: "Nothing to clarify."