Donald Trump is directing his fire at Democrats while calling on the US Congress to resolve a funding dispute that has shutdown the federal government.

Trump was full of praise for his Republican Party, tweeting that they are for "fighting for our military and safety of the border". At the same time, Trump said Democrats "just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked".

Democrats are insisting the eventual solution includes added protections for 'dreamers' - the name given to undocumented migrants who were brought into the US as children - against being deported.

With the shutdown entering day two, the two parties are looking at a short-term solution that would resolve the debate until early February, according to the Washington Post.

But without a 'dreamer' clause it is difficult to see where the Republican-controlled Congress can pick up Democratic support. The big holdup was in the Senate, where Republicans have 52 members and which needs a 60-40 vote to beat the impasse.

A phone line at Trump's White House even blames the Democrats for the hold up. When someone calls, they are given this voice message: "Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down."

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told reporters that Democrats had pushed for a shutdown. "Their reaction is, 'because we can't beat them, what we're going to do is shut down the government'," Short said according to the Washington Post.

Twitter has been quick to react to the apparent "dreamers" hold-up, directing anger towards President Trump.

Other people are blaming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and alleging he is shutting down the government "over illegal immigration".

Schumer and Trump had reportedly met to make a deal on Friday (19 January) but Schumer later told members that Trump had withdrawn his half of the agreement.