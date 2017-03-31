US President Donald Trump has made it clear he is unimpressed with the House Freedom Caucus after it failed to back his push to repeal and replace Obamacare.

In a highly unorthodox move, the president sent out a series of tweets attacking the conservative caucus and singling out individual members of the group for blame over the bill.

Trump wrote: "If @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador would get on board we would have both great healthcare and massive tax cuts & reform.

"Where are @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador? #RepealANDReplace #Obamacare."

As well as naming individual members of the caucus who failed to back him, he also suggested he would support primary challenges against members of the caucus in 2018 if they did not "get on the team", The Hill reported.

Trump wrote: "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

Trump's popularity took a hit after his failed attempt to replace Obamacare, and it seems he is not attempting to win over members of the caucus with his attack.

Labrador bites back

One member singled out by the president, Raul Labrador, hit back at Trump after his comments.

Also taking to Twitter, Labrador wrote: "Freedom Caucus stood with u when others ran. Remember who your real friends are. We're trying to help u succeed."

Despite Trump threatening that a failure to pass the bill, which was scheduled for a vote on 24 March prior to the House cancelling the poll, would result in Obamacare remaining in place for a while, he has since suggested another attempt to pass a healthcare bill will come soon.

Speaking at a White House reception on 28 March, Trump told senators from both sides of the floor, in comments carried by the Associated Press (AP): "I know that we're all going to make a deal on healthcare. That's such an easy one."

The president made it clear there would be another attempt to replace Obamacare in the near future, adding: "I have no doubt that that's going to happen very quickly".