US President Donald Trump renewed his Twitter feud with his former election rival Hillary Clinton this week over her election loss and took aim at her newly released memoir What Happened. In her new book, Clinton offered her account of the factors that led to her loss at the polls in November.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!" Trump wrote in a series of tweets. "The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"

On Thursday, Clinton fired back by suggesting the president read her 1996 illustrated children's book, It Takes A Village.

"If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy," Clinton wrote.

The former Secretary of State and First Lady's response immediately triggered a barrage of tweets and memes with many praising her for the "hilarious" and "perfect clap back."

"This is a truly sick burn," one Twitter user wrote.

"Behold: Hillary Rodham Clinton. First Lady. US Senator. Secretary of State. 1st female candidate for President. Queen of the Clapback," political writer Alex Mohajer tweeted.