US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the introduction of an immigration bill that would eventually provide legal status for undocumented immigrants living in America.

The Republican is mulling a compromise bill that would allow some undocumented immigrants to work in the US legally and pay taxes – although it is not believed such a bill would provide any opportunity for those people to gain citizenship.

An immigration official told CNN the president believed there could be room for compromise provided there is "a softening on both sides. There's got to be a coming together".

It is thought the president's proposal may make an exception regarding the path to citizenship for the so-called "Dreamers" who are beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, although there has been no clear confirmation on whether such an exception would be made.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Hill: "I do know that the president has been very clear in his process that the immigration system is broken and needs massive reform and he's made it clear that he is open to discussions on that moving forward."

Such a bill would not make allowances for those people who had committed serious crimes, but is nonetheless a change in the president's previously fiery rhetoric on immigration.

The president is expected to include a section on immigration during his address to Congress later today (28 February), along with other policy issues he is expected to discuss during his first joint session address, during which Democrats have been urged to be respectful.