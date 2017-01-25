Donald Trump has laid out his plans on immigration and US border control in a speech at the Department of Homeland Security that suggested both America and Mexico would benefit from the proposals.

The US president announced he had signed two executive orders on the topic, which includes giving the go-ahead for construction of a wall on the US southern border with Mexico, and deporting undocumented immigrants who have committed crime.

"We are in the middle of a crisis on our southern border," Trump said in his speech on Wednesday (25 January).

"The unprecedented surge of illegal migrants from Central America is harming both Mexico and the US and I believe the steps we will take starting right now will improve the safety in both of our countries. It's going to be very, very good for Mexico.

"A nation without borders is not a nation, beginning today, the US gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders," he added.

The president also congratulated John Kelly on his appointment as secretary of Homeland Security, outlining Kelly's role in the department.

"We are going to get the bad ones out, the criminals and drug dealers and gangs and gang members and cartel leaders – the day is over when they can stay in our country and wreak havoc," Trump said.

"We are going to get them out and we are going to get them out fast and John Kelly is going to lead that way."

The president also read out the names of people who had lost loved ones to crime committed by undocumented people in the US.

Trump added: "I just signed two executive orders that will save thousand of lives, millions of jobs and billions and billions of dollars. These two orders are part of an immigration reform we outlined during the campaign. I want to emphasise that we will be working in partnership with our friends in Mexico to improve safety and economic opportunity on both sides of the border.

Trump said he looked forward to another meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, stating: "We will discuss close coordination on many, many important issues between our countries."