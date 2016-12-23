In another of his late-evening tweets, US President-elect Donald Trump has said that "A'-list celebrities" are clambering for tickets to his inauguration, but that they did "nothing" for Hillary Clinton and he wants "the people".

The messages comes after a flurry of stories suggesting musicians were turning down invitations to perform. On Thursday (22 December), the Mormon Tabernacle Choir joined the inauguration line-up alongside American's Got Talent 2010 runner-up, Jackie Evancho, and the Radio City Rockettes.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir have performed at inaugurations before, according to the LA Times, having sung at the swearing-in ceremonies of Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

TMZ reported that KISS frontman Gene Kelly was invited to perform but turned it down. Andrea Bocelli was also mooted as a possible performer, but Page Six state that that did not go ahead after a fan backlash.

At one point, a member of Trump's transition team announced that Elton John would be playing but John's PR team "categorically denied" that a performance would take place.

Trump ended his tweet saying "look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" alluding to Hillary Clinton's widespread support among celebrities. In the days running up the election, Katy Perry and Jon Bon Jovi played a concert in support of the Democratic candidate; a day before Beyonce and Jay-Z gave speeches alongside Clinton.

Trump's inauguration is set to cost over 50% more than Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. A brochure for big donors also said that those donating $1m (£814,000) to the event would get an "intimate dinner" with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, along with a "candlelit dinner" with "special appearances" from Donald and Melania Trump and Mike and Karen Pence.