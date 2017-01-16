US President-elect Donald Trump has said that his replacement to the country's Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, will provide "insurance for everybody", though he did not elaborate on how he plans to achieve that.

In the interview with the Washington Post, the incoming leader also said that he would tackle the cost of pharmaceuticals by pressuring companies in the same way he did with the F-35 fighter jet.

The Republican controlled House of Representatives took a major step towards repealing President Obama's signature health-care policy with the passing of the yearly budget and using a process known as reconciliation to speed up the gutting of the ACA.

Trump said he is close to completing the replacement plan for Obamacare and that "we're going to have insurance for everybody".

"There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it." Trump told the paper over the phone, adding that "that's not going to happen with us." The President-elect added that the healthcare programme would be "much less expensive and much better".

The incoming president did not go into specifics of the plans but did say: "I don't want single payer". He also said that he thinks he can get it through Congress. "I think we will get approval. I won't tell you how, but we will get approval."

IBTimes UK contacted the President-elect's transition team for clarification on how Trump plans to deliver on these statements, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

He also said that Congress "can't get cold feet" as "the people will not let that happen." On drug companies, he said that he would use public pressure to push them to lower prices "just like on the airplane", an allusion to the assured drop in costs from Lockheed Martin for the F-35 fighter jet.