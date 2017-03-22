Hell hath no fury like a thin-skinned American president. Donald Trump has reportedly sent in the lawyers on a 17-year-old girl who made a fun web game about him.

Kitten Feed was coded by a teenager from San Francisco called Lucy as a little side project just for fun.

Players use a cat's paws to bash Trump's head around the page as Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" plays in the background.

The site was originally called Trump Scratch — until the president's lawyers sent Lucy a cease and desist letter trying to protect his brand because he's "a well-known businessman".

So she played it safe and changed the website's name, though she refused to take it down.

"I was going to just let this go, but I think it's, pardon my French, f*****g outrageous that the president of the United States has his team scouring the internet for sites like mine to send out cease and desists and legal action claims if we don't shut down," she told the Observer, which first reported the story.

Well, if Trump's team plan on trying to shut down every Trump-based game on the internet, then we'd better get playing while we still can. Here are six you can still play.

You fire a trumpet blast at Trump's head and his hairpiece flutters in the wind.

You play as a border official working at the behest of Her Majesty to keep Donald Trump out of the UK. Or you can play "Trump Mode" where you only lets his supporters into the US.

Inexplicably set to Mario music, a floating Trump head you control must stop immigrants from reaching the US by intercepting them, keeping your approval rating above a certain level.

It's a quiz where you have to complete Trump's strange, stupid and scary quotes to win points.

Probably best of all is Trumptendo. Someone has taken the time to remake some of the old Nintendo classics around Trump, such as Donkey Trump and Donald Trump's Punch Out.