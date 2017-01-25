President Donald Trump is all set to sign an executive order on building the much-debated Mexico wall on Wednesday (25 January), according to his latest tweet. This executive order will be among several others that the new US president will sign the same day in order to restrict immigrants from entering the US and beef up border security.

Delivering on his many poll promises, Trump has already signed executive orders to pull out of Obamacare and Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and to restrict abortions and federal hiring.

On Tuesday, White House officials said that during his appearance at the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, Trump will sign an order to direct federal funds toward the building of the wall on the southern border with Mexico.

The new president had previously insisted that building the border wall was vital to gaining control over the illegal flow of immigrants into the country from Mexico. However, he had sparked a controversy over who will pay for the construction of the wall after proposing that Mexico will bear the costs.

On Tuesday evening, he confirmed his plans about building the wall through an announcement on Twitter: "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

CNBC reported that the president is also expected to restrict the flow of refugees from other countries into the US through orders to be signed later in the week.

Citing a representative of a public policy organisation that monitors refugee issues, who was briefed about the plans, CNBC wrote that Trump's proposed plans include at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions to the US and a temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim majority countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.