President Donald Trump revived the old nickname for former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Twitter after she spoke at Recode's annual Code Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday (31 May). Discussing how technology affected her bid for the White House, Clinton criticised the Democratic National Commitee's data operation saying she "inherited nothing" from the party.

"I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation. I get the nomination. So I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party," Clinton said. "I mean, it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it."

Trump, on the other hand, was "basically handed" a well-funded, "tried and true, effective foundation" from the GOP which effectively used social media and internet content to win the presidency, she said.

Clinton also claimed that Russia wanted to spread misinformation about her but couldn't have known how best to do so unless they had been "guided by Americans and guided by people who had polling and data information".

Following her remarks, Trump tweeted: "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC."

Clinton quickly fired back with a reference to his now-famous "covfefe" tweet.

"People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," Clinton tweeted.

Her response immediately triggered scores of tweets and a mixed response from across the political spectrum.

While many praised her swift clap back, some called her out for being a "sore loser" and described the response as "petty" and "childish".

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

People who have committed covfefes, like deleting 30,000 emails, should be locked up in covfefes. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 1, 2017

— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 1, 2017

No, @HillaryClinton, you don't get to covfefe. — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 1, 2017

How is that participation trophy working out for you? — Jessica (@JLNunyabusiness) June 1, 2017

...........the election is over. I can't even process. How. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) June 1, 2017

Petty. Both of you. Now go to your rooms. — Youssef Sarhan ðŸ•Š (@YS) June 1, 2017

Touché. From the most qualified candidate in US history - to the Orange toddler who somehow got hold of the steering wheel — Belinda Barnet (@manjusrii) June 1, 2017

Trump's accidental, midnight tweet posted late Tuesday night had immediately triggered a Twitter meltdown. Using the viral hashtag #covfefe, users from across the globe speculated what the typo could mean and came up with their own tongue-in-cheek meanings of the invented word.

The mistaken tweet was eventually taken down on Wednesday and replaced with a tweet poking fun at the typo.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!" Trump tweeted.