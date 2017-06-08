A former Cabinet member has argued that it is time to removed President Donald Trump from office. In a Facebook post published on Monday (5 June), former Labour Secretary, Robert Reich, said he is concerned the president is "losing his mind".

Reich, who served under President Bill Clinton and is a vocal critic of Trump, argued that it is "now time to seriously consider the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which provides for removal of a president who is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office'."

In a lengthy post, Reich outlines the various reasons why Trump should be removed from office. He noted that Trump launched attacks against Democrats, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the judicial system and his own Department of Justice.

Reich said that by attacking the Justice Department, Trump "undermined his own lawyers, who have been trying to make the legal case that Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries is not a 'travel ban.'"

Trump further worsened the situation by abruptly cancelling a scheduled briefing with reporters, Reich said.

"We know he's a sociopath, but he seems to be growing worse," Reich wrote. He noted veteran Republican consultant Rick Tyler's comment that Trump's refusal to give up Twitter is posing a "serious obstacle for the White House".

"Whatever the cause, as Trump becomes more isolated, he becomes more paranoid—more fearful of becoming weak and humiliated," Reich continued. "We know from Trump's history that whenever he's cornered, he also becomes more aggressive. The further he falls, the more fragile his ego becomes, and the greater is the danger that he will do something desperate."

Reich noted that the decision to invoke the 25th Amendment is up to the vice-president and a majority of either the Cabinet or Congress. Section four of the 25th Amendment allows Congress to assemble a body to determine whether the president is fit for office and remove him without using the impeachment process.

Support for Trump's impeachment continues to grow. A recent POLITICO/Morning Consul poll revealed that nearly 43% of Americans are in favour of starting the impeachment process.