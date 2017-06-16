President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to blast reports that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller would potentially be investigating him for possible obstruction of justice. The Washington Post reported that Mueller is scrutinising Trump's actions as part of the wider investigation into alleged Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign's links to Moscow.

Last week, former FBI director James Comey testified before senators that he believed he was fired by Donald Trump "because of the Russia investigation".

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," Trump wrote in a series of tweets. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA".

He also took a series of hits against his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, questioning why the Clintons "dealing with Russia" were not investigated, while his "non-dealings" were. He also claimed that Clinton "destroyed" her phones with a hammer and "bleached" emails.

Twitter immediately slammed the president's latest rant on the "witch hunt" probe saying "your own words are the greatest threat to your own presidency" and the "constitution is only as good as those willing to defend it".

While many people questioned his claim of "zero proof" by pointing out that the investigations are still ongoing, many said his tweet confirmed the obstruction of justice investigation.

Some people said he could have avoided the entire investigation if he had "simply shut up and not said anything".

"Tweet through it, Cheeto Jesus," one user wrote.

Congressman Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, Massachussetts, again mocked Trump's characterisation of the probe as a "witch hunt" and said his usage of the term is false.

Salem is famously known for the 1692 witch trials that resulted in the execution of 20 people accused of witchcraft.

Social media users also accused Trump of attempting to "desperately deflect" by attacking Clinton as well. In response to his question as to why Clinton isn't being "looked at" over "dealings" with Russia, scores of Twitter users immediately fired back with the same answer - "You're the president."

ThinkTank host John Iadarola tweeted: "I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say it has something to do with you being the President? I could be wrong."

Some people also questioned whether Trump was aware that the election is actually over while others chastised the grammatical and spelling errors in his tweets.

"@realDonaldTrump Sweetheart. You won. You're the president. Who knew it was so hard!" comedian Erich McElroy tweeted.

A Twitter account used by Clinton's campaign last year also popped up after over seven months of silence, firing off a hilarious meme in response to Trump's renewed attacks on Clinton - a clapback that was praised by many of her supporters.

